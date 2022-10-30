LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of LITB stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.43.

LightInTheBox ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.36 million for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

