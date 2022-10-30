Isoray (NYSE:ISR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Isoray Stock Performance
Isoray stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.07. Isoray has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.32.
Isoray Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isoray (ISR)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for Isoray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isoray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.