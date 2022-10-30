Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $155.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.45.
Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
