BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

BXC opened at $73.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $705.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlueLinx will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in BlueLinx by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

