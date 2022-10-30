American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Up 2.1 %

ARL opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 114.87% and a return on equity of 12.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in American Realty Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

