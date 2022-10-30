Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.13.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $58.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.79. Brown & Brown has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after buying an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3,670.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,689,000 after buying an additional 2,393,471 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,598,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 879.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,031,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,165,000 after buying an additional 926,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after buying an additional 725,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

