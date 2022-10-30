CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.15. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

