Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Kamada Stock Performance

KMDA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Kamada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 2,620.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 35,580 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kamada by 151.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 22,576 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.