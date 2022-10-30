Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Kamada Stock Performance
KMDA stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.97. Kamada has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.81.
Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.97 million. Kamada had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Kamada Company Profile
Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.
Featured Articles
