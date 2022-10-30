GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.
GAMCO Investors Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
