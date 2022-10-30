GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

GAMCO Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.34. GAMCO Investors has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $29.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.18.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 73.14% and a net margin of 25.58%.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBL. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Investors during the second quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of GAMCO Investors by 515.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $277,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Investors during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in GAMCO Investors by 33.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 17,106 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

