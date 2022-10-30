Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target Raised to C$22.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Get Morguard North American Residential REIT alerts:

Morguard North American Residential REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$621.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$14.50 and a twelve month high of C$20.52.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.