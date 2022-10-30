StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JVA opened at $2.32 on Friday. Coffee has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

About Coffee

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Featured Articles

