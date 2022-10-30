StockNews.com Downgrades Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) to Sell

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $79.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -878.68 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 6.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 901.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after acquiring an additional 103,037 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 164,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% during the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

