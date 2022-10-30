StockNews.com Upgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) to “Buy”

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $489.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,171.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 156,812 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Independent Bank by 44.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 302,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 123.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 68,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 38.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 47,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

