Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Emerson Radio has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.65.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 52.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Emerson Radio Company Profile

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

