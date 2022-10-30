William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for CoStar Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $82.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.21. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 96.37 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at $3,027,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in CoStar Group during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,167,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 30,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

