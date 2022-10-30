Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $15.48 Per Share

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Discover Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $15.48 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $15.65. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $15.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2023 earnings at $14.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.47.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $105.64 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $130.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after acquiring an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,786,000 after acquiring an additional 139,779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,311,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,651,000 after acquiring an additional 116,693 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after acquiring an additional 251,969 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

