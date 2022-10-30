The Walt Disney Company Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Walt Disney in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the entertainment giant will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walt Disney’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Walt Disney’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.24.

DIS stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $179.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 106.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 50.7% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.