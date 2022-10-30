FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Lowered by DA Davidson

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the bank will earn $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.67. DA Davidson currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EBMT. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $19.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $193,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 186,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,984.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

