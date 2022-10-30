Energy Transfer LP Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for Energy Transfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

ET opened at $12.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.57.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 58.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 97,359 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 171,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 40,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 189,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 51,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.