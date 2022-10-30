East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $7.80 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.08. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.67.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

EWBC opened at $71.64 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East West Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,195,000 after buying an additional 1,155,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 95.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,273,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,530 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,646,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,300,000 after purchasing an additional 620,505 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $42,620,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 55.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,290,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,990,000 after purchasing an additional 461,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.63%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

