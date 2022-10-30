FY2022 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Reduced by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franklin Electric’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of several other reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $81.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $68.27 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.60%.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total transaction of $133,751.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $133,751.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 5,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $472,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,478,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,706,449. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 226.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

