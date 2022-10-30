FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Cut by Analyst

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.11 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.21. The consensus estimate for Fox Factory’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS.

Fox Factory Price Performance

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOXF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Fox Factory stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fox Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total value of $208,860.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,787.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

