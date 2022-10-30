FY2022 EPS Estimates for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Lifted by Analyst

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a report released on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $7.04 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.26. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $38.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in General Motors by 198.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,456,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $300,352,000 after buying an additional 6,290,657 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 191.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,897,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $219,049,000 after buying an additional 4,528,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $72,013,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

See Also

