DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. DA Davidson has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $822.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $28.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 87,784 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

