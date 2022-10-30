FY2022 EPS Estimates for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Raised by Analyst

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.29 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPK. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.03 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84 shares in the company, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 164,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 33,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 343,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 65,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

