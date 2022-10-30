FY2022 EPS Estimates for Heartland BancCorp Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $8.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.38. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heartland BancCorp’s current full-year earnings is $8.42 per share.

Heartland BancCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $184.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.58. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.78.

Heartland BancCorp Announces Dividend

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.98%.

(Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

Featured Stories

