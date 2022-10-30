FY2022 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.04. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Alphabet has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $151.55. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after buying an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,783,000 after buying an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,580,000 after buying an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

