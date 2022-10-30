FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issued By William Blair

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $4.50 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.04. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Alphabet Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $91.90 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365,189 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,056 shares of company stock worth $18,002,360 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
