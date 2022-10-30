Research Analysts Set Expectations for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.34. The consensus estimate for Hilton Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 146.42%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.9 %

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HLT. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

NYSE HLT opened at $134.64 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.56.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.