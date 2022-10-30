Aflac (AFL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Aflac to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Aflac to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE AFL opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Aflac has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.76.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,454. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 572.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 218.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

See Also

