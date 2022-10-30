Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. On average, analysts expect Cirrus Logic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of CRUS opened at $68.78 on Friday. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.33.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 771,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,432,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.70.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.