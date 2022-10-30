Sonoco Products (SON) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $64.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 45.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Sonoco Products from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

