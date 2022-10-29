Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,460,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,157 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $102,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Altria Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 534,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

