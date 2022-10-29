CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 380 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 3.7 %

LH opened at $224.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.08 and its 200 day moving average is $237.78. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

