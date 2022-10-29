O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Holdings Lowered by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $836.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $721.77 and its 200-day moving average is $681.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $839.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 432.00%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,431. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.58, for a total value of $1,171,746.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.49, for a total transaction of $211,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,117 shares of company stock worth $34,307,781 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

