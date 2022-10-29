CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,576 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,815 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

