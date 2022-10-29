Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $92.75 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 646,060 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $92,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,853,612,000 after acquiring an additional 648,217 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,150,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,607,436,000 after acquiring an additional 218,908 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,102,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $836,159,000 after acquiring an additional 320,643 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,665,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $666,966,000 after acquiring an additional 342,763 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,305,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $506,891,000 after acquiring an additional 231,667 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.37. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

