ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 378.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total transaction of $371,912.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,344,445.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,484 shares of company stock valued at $8,874,747 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $218.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.52 and a 200-day moving average of $219.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $275.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Stories

