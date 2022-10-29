Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,899 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of OTIS opened at $71.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

