1,882 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,848,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,944,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

WTW opened at $221.37 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $187.89 and a 52 week high of $248.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $207.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.6 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

