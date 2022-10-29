Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 113.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.05. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.44.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

