Petix & Botte Co Sells 1,692 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Petix & Botte Co reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. UBS Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

