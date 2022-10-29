The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Reduced by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,014 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Home Depot Stock Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

