Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

HD opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.94 and a 200 day moving average of $293.17. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

