The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 135.0% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Home Depot Stock Up 2.6 %

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $305.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

