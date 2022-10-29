Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,462 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Match Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $43.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 136.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $164.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 164.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.39.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.