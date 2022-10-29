Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PayPal worth $104,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 272.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in PayPal by 34.9% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $86.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $238.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

See Also

