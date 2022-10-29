The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lifted by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 2.1% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 166,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.1% in the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 86,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $298.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.17. The company has a market cap of $305.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Home Depot to $327.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.68.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

