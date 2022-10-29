Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $124,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 69.9% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AOS. Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

