Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 8,503.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 176,534 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Shopify by 992.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,296,000 after buying an additional 11,371,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 1,055.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after buying an additional 11,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,184,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,751,000 after buying an additional 4,602,770 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,861,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,620,000 after purchasing an additional 988,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,648,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,466,000,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.46.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.